BOISE — Idaho spent $13.4 million on providing college-level classes to high schoolers last school year.
The Idaho State Department of Education released an Advanced Opportunities report Thursday. It shows the Fast Forward program saved families a total of $55 million in college costs — more than four times the state investment, ISDE said in a statement.
In total, 25,085 Idaho high school students took dual-credit classes — allowing them to receive high school and college credit simultaneously — during the 2017-18 school year. That’s up from 21,333 the previous year.
“Idaho students, and the teachers who guide them, are embracing their opportunities to fast-forward on their path to post-secondary success,” Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement. “When given the access, our students rise to the challenge, yielding great return for our investment.”
Each high school student can receive up to $4,125 in state funding to use toward paying for college-level classes.
The College of Southern Idaho was Idaho’s second largest provider of dual credits last school year, with 31,372 credits earned by high schoolers. College of Western Idaho in Nampa was in the top spot, with 57,096 credits.
The dual-credit program makes up the bulk of Idaho’s Fast Forward program, which totals $15.9 million for fiscal 2018. In addition to dual credit classes, funding can be used for Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, and overload courses.
The ISDE’s newly released report shows Hispanic students represented 14.26 percent of Advanced Opportunities participants, while low-income students represented 27.7 percent.
Here are statistics for south-central Idaho school districts:
Minidoka County School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $194,935
- Number of students participating: 325
- Percentage of student body participating: 16 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $599.80
Kimberly School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $115,553
- Number of students participating: 211
- Percentage of student body participating: 25 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $547.64
Murtaugh School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $20,234
- Number of students participating: 38
- Percentage of student body participating: 27 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $532.47
Dietrich School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $8,730
- Number of students participating: 18
- Percentage of student body participating: 19 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $485
Cassia County School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $178,662
- Number of students participating: 376
- Percentage of student body participating: 15 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $475.16
Richfield School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $5,700
- Number of students participating: 12
- Percentage of student body participating: 16 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $475
Hansen School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $16,135
- Number of students participating: 34
- Percentage of student body participating: 25 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $474.56
Jerome School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $146,845
- Number of students participating: 324
- Percentage of student body participating: 19 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $453.23
Twin Falls School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $478,493
- Number of students participating: 1,056
- Percentage of student body participating: 26 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $453.12
Buhl School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $29,573
- Number of students participating: 74
- Percentage of student body participating: 13 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $399.64
Filer School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $70,528
- Number of students participating: 179
- Percentage of student body participating: 23 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $394.01
Gooding School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $45,749
- Number of students participating: 117
- Percentage of student body participating: 19 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $391.02
Shoshone School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $15,450
- Number of students participating: 41
- Percentage of student body participating: 17 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $376.83
Hagerman School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $16,060
- Number of students participating: 45
- Percentage of student body participating: 30 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $356.89
Castleford School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $14,565
- Number of students participating: 41
- Percentage of student body participating: 29 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $355.24
Blaine County School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $181,801
- Number of students participating: 533
- Percentage of student body participating: 33 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $341.09
North Valley Academy (Gooding)
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $5,099
- Number of students participating: 15
- Percentage of student body participating: 15 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $339.93
Valley School District (Hazelton)
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $7,720
- Number of students participating: 23
- Percentage of student body participating: 9 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $335.65
Bliss School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $195
- Number of students participating: 1
- Percentage of student body participating: 2 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $195
Xavier Charter School (Twin Falls)
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $9,993
- Number of students participating: 62
- Percentage of student body participating: 21 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $161.18
Wendell School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $9,625
- Number of students participating: 65
- Percentage of student body participating: 14 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $148.08
Camas County School District
- Payment, fiscal year 2017: $260
- Number of students participating: 2
- Percentage of student body participating: 4 percent
- Expenditure per participating student: $130
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.