Idaho schools again report nearly all teachers are ‘proficient’ or better

Last school year, 97 of 179 school districts and charter schools marked all their teachers “proficient” or better. Large districts like Boise, West Ada and Idaho Falls reported that over 99% of their teachers met one of those high performance targets.

The growing majority of teachers deemed “proficient” or better climbed marginally in the 2020-2021 school year, the first full school year of the pandemic. And despite rapid shifts in learning models, the variable mix of student achievement, principals’ observations of classes and other factors used to determine teacher effectiveness were able to remain largely unchanged, despite the uncertainty of the pandemic, Grover said. That’s because many Idaho districts maintained fully or partially in-person for most of the school year, making some of the same evaluation methods that are used in normal years — like classroom observations — possible during a pandemic.

At least one thing is changing about the performance reviews, though. Administrators are “absolutely” giving less weight to student results on standardized tests like the Idaho Standards Achievement Test than in past years, Grover added.