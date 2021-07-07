Idaho School Boards Association names new executive director

BOISE — The Idaho School Boards Association executive board has appointed Misty K. Swanson as its next executive director, ISBA announced Wednesday.
Swanson takes the helm of one of Idaho’s largest lobbying groups, which represents member school boards in state policymaking. She’s been with ISBA for more than 16 years, predominately as chief deputy, according to a news release.
After a national search, an ISBA search committee chose Swanson to replace retiring Executive Director Karen Echeverria.
“Misty’s experience and knowledge of ISBA is already an excellent asset to the association, and we will build off of the great legacy that Karen Echeverria has already put into place for us,” said Jody Hendrickx, ISBA president and St. Maries School Board trustee, in the release.
Echeverria began serving as executive director in 2007, eventually becoming one of the state’s most prominent education figures.
Most recently, Swanson directed ISBA operations, its annual convention and creation of its superintendent search program — which some school boards can use in superintendent hirings. She was raised in Grand View, and is a graduate of Rimrock High School in Bruneau. Swanson holds a B.A. in business administration from Northwest Nazerene University and lives in Boise with her husband Alan and daughters Ashley and Danica.