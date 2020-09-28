Idaho’s virtual college fair starts Tuesday

Students will be able to participate in live chats or streaming meetings to connect with college and university admissions staff or current student ambassadors.

Virtual college fair participants can click to join the auditorium, where there are on-demand videos and a welcome from Gov. Brad Little. When they click the exhibit hall they can virtually visit booths from each school where they can exchange contact information and learn more about deadlines and next steps.

“It’s really individualized how each of the institutions wants to interact with the students,” said Sara Scudder, the State Board’s career information senior program manager.

When virtual college fair participants are visiting a booth and come across a document or video they want to keep, they can click to add it to their online swag bag, which will allow them to print that material off, save it or email it.

“This is as close as we can get to replicating those experiences,” Yankey said.

The virtual college fair kicks off a big week for students looking to continue their education. On Thursday, the Apply Idaho online application program opens. Idaho students can Apply Idaho as a one-stop shop to apply to all of the state’s public colleges and universities, as well as NNU and College of Idaho.