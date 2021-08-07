Idaho’s new superintendents make connections and learn state policies

Grover said he’s hopeful the superintendent turnover over the past couple of school years is just an anomaly and Idaho can see more stability among school leadership in the future.

“I hope that the turnover will slow down and we can build the consistency and trust in our communities and districts as we work towards student learning,” he said.

For superintendents new to the state, like Garden Valley’s Randy Thompson, the conference is an opportunity to learn the ropes of Idaho education. Thompson came to Idaho from Georgia, and spent the week learning about Idaho policies.

“It’s been great. A bit of a whirlwind,” he said. Thompson is one of eight superintendents coming from out of state.

On Tuesday, the State Department of Education hosted a training for the new superintendents, where Thompson said he learned a lot about the responsibilities of Idaho superintendents. In the IASA conference, Thompson said he was able to learn about the Legislature and school bonds and levies.

But the biggest perk of the conference, Thompson said, was networking. In Boise County, Thompson is a rural drive away from neighboring Horseshoe Bend and Idaho City school districts, making in-face meetings harder.