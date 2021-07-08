Idaho’s K-12 stimulus plan still unapproved as other states get the go-ahead

It’s unclear whether Idaho’s compliance with those benchmarks, set by the law that created ESSER III, has been reviewed yet.

Idaho was initially expected to submit a spending plan on June 7, but the state requested and received an extension until June 18, saying it needed more time to evaluate and edit the proposal. Idaho submitted its plan June 17 after the State Board of Education voted to approve it the day before. SDE spokesperson Kristin Rodine said Wednesday morning that “the submission delay likely had an impact on the review timing, and Idaho is among 33 state plans that have not yet been approved.”

The Education Department “is reviewing the plans expeditiously and is in contact with states to ensure their plans meet all necessary requirements in order to access the remaining funds,” the department said in a news release, but Idaho agencies say they haven’t been contacted yet, so Idaho’s plan may not have been reviewed yet.

SDE hasn’t received an update from the Education Department as of Wednesday, Rodine told EdNews by email. Neither had the State Board as of Tuesday, board spokesman Mike Keckler said.

The U.S. Education Department did not respond Tuesday afternoon to a request for comment from EdNews.