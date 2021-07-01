Idaho’s K-12 civics and U.S. history standards ranked ‘inadequate’ in new report

States encouraged to ‘spell out’ what students should know

The goal of the report, Griffith said, was to strengthen state standards and improve civics and history education across the country.

“These are not nice-to-have subjects. Knowing how the U.S. government works, that’s not a nice-to-have if you want to be a thoughtful citizen. Knowing our own history is not a nice-to-have,” he said. “And so it’s not inappropriate for states to require these subjects in high school. It’s not inappropriate for them to spell out a really rigorous sequence.”

He added: “We’ve been failing this area for far too long.”

If students don’t get the education they need, the country won’t have an informed electorate and citizenry, Griffith said.

“We’re encouraging states to spell out as clearly as they can what kids should know,” he said.

The report comes as public officials in Idaho and in several states across the country have been discussing critical race theory in the context of education.