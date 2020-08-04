Idaho’s governor continues to urge schools to reopen for in-person instruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little is encouraging schools to reopen at the end of the summer, as public health officials warn about high levels of risk of the coronavirus.

Speaking during an AARP-Idaho coordinated telephone town hall meeting Tuesday, Little said he wants kids back in school.

“I am doing everything I can to convince the trustees about how important it is to have kids in school,” Little said.

He told a caller, “You and I both want all the kids back in school; you and I both know that some kids just don’t learn well online.”

Little also said going back to school will look and feel different across the state. He and the State Board of Education are deliberately allowing local districts to come up with their own plans.

“That’s going to look different in different parts of the state,” Little said.

Throughout the summer, Little has said one of his top priorities has been to reopen schools. He and the State Board of Education have encouraged schools to reopen in person.

But the virus continues to spread.