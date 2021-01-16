Idaho’s average teacher salary drops by nearly $900

BOISE — Idaho’s average teacher salary is down after five straight years of increases largely because of veteran turnover and a temporary salary freeze.

The 2020-21 statewide average: $50,794, a drop of $897 from last year’s 51,691, according to numbers from the State Department of Education.

Idaho’s five-year career ladder salary law helped push average salaries past $51,000 last year. Average salaries are still up 15 percent since the law went into effect in 2015, when the number was $44,205.

Yet as COVID-19 descended on Idaho, Gov. Brad Little temporarily froze state funding of the career ladder as part of plan to cut K-12 funding by $99 million.

On Monday, Little called for reversing those holdbacks, including $44.9 million to increase teacher pay through the career ladder.

Still, several K-12 leaders say the freeze impacted this year’s salaries. Other factors — including turnover among veteran teachers, size and local funds available to offset the freeze — also played a part.

Widespread declines