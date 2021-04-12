Idaho’s approach to school mental health was already scattered. Then COVID hit.

Idaho has no requirements that a school provide mental health services for all students. Teaching “social-emotional learning,” which includes key skills like recognizing and regulating emotional stress, is likewise optional. Other states like North Dakota, have a dedicated framework for addressing youth behavioral health, or expectations for social-emotional learning benchmarks, like Nevada.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whether an Idaho student can access services at school depends largely on where they live, and the outlook of their district leaders.

Most superintendents believe that providing mental and behavioral health services helps students feel safe at school and helps them learn, according to a survey commissioned by the State Department of Education. But only 60 percent said they use some kind of behavioral health practice or strategy, like trauma-informed practices, to respond to all students’ needs. Less than a third have a structured behavioral health program, with goals, evaluations and outcomes.

Rural districts and charter schools are less likely to provide behavioral health services than urban ones.

Without a uniform approach, students’ experiences can vary from district to district, even from school to school.