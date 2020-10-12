Idaho’s 2021 teacher of the year says 'it’s all about relationships'

“They just trust him,” Peters said. “It’s an incredible position he’s created in a sense just through his kindness.”

Pulleiro also serves on a Latino Staff Advisory Committee and helped create the Conferencia Educativa Para Padres, a gathering for Spanish speaking parents typically held near the start of the school year.

Luis Armando Ruiz, a junior at Whitman College, says Pulleiro is the kind of teacher who will stop to catch up with Ruiz and his family if he sees them around town — even though Ruiz has been out of his class for almost a decade.

“He has great relationships with parents, which is kind of rare,” Ruiz said. “It’s kind of hard a lot of the time when parents don’t speak as much English.”

Pulleiro pushed Ruiz and his friends to realize their academic potential. The boys used to goof off in school, Ruiz remembers. When they got to Pulleiro’s class in middle school they thought he was being tough on them — but over time realized he just wanted them to succeed.

“He wasn’t just trying to make us be quiet, he wanted us to be quiet so we would be able to learn,” Ruiz said. “He would go out of his way to come ask us if we needed help or just be there whenever we did.”