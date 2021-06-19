Idaho rural health clinics to receive $4.4 million for COVID testing, mitigation

Jeanie Gentry, CEO of Steele Memorial Hospital in Lemhi County, a mountainous area home to about 8,000 people near the Idaho-Montana border, said in a phone interview Monday morning that she was still figuring out rules dictating how the funds can be spent. But, she said, the burden of COVID-19 on Idaho hospitals is much lighter than last year’s.

“Honestly, we have hardly had any patients since the first of the year,” Gentry said. She also oversees Steele Memorial Clinic, located across the street from the hospital. “We have a certain small number of people come through the clinic, and every once in a while somebody is diagnosed positive, but I think we have had maybe two inpatients since the beginning of the year.”

“Hopefully that trend will continue,” she added. “We don’t know what is going to happen with this virus,” such as dangerous mutations of the virus which have largely not caused strains to Idaho health care resources. “... But after last year, I feel much more prepared to handle a lot of things.”

In states neighboring Idaho, HHS has allocated $5.6 million for rural Montana clinics, $9.4 million for Oregon clinics, $1.3 million for Utah clinics, $1.6 million for Nevada clinics, $9.3 million for clinics in Washington and $2.1 million for Wyoming clinics.

