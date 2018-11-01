BOISE — Idaho is only the second U.S. state to implement all of Code.org’s policies for computer science education, Idaho STEM Action Center announced Tuesday.
The other state, Arkansas, met the recommendations in spring 2017. Code.org is a nonprofit that focuses on improving access to computer science — particularly, for women and underrepresented minorities.
“Computer science is critical for every student, and Idaho continues to lead the way in making computing and STEM education opportunities available in our state’s K-through-career education system,” Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter said in a statement.
“Nationwide, only 4 out of 10 schools teach it, and I take great pride in the fact that within two years every single high school in our great state will offer students at least one computer science course.”
Code.org’s nine policies for kindergarten through 12th grade computer science education are:
1. Develop a state plan
2. Define computer science and establish K-12 standards
3. Allocate funding for training for computer science teachers and to develop courses
4. Implement certification pathways for computer science teachers
5. Create programs at colleges and universities to train education students to become computer science teachers
6. Establish computer science positions in state and local education agencies
7. Require all middle and high schools offer computer science classes
8. Allow computer science to satisfy a core graduation requirement
9. Allow computer science to satisfy an admissions requirement to colleges and universities
