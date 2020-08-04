Idaho is only state skipping COVID relief for school-lunch families

“If you’re hungry, you get sick a lot more. Especially with a pandemic, if a child is hungry, you need to have nutritional food to have a strong immune system, and if they don’t have food, it starts an avalanche,” Caldwell’s Pesina said. “I see it in the kids that are out there and it breaks my heart.”

Pesina said she is very grateful for donated food boxes that have come to neighborhoods such as Farmway Village, but she said it’s important for families to be able to choose what foods they have. That would be a benefit of the P-EBT money.

The program assumes that even if states and individual schools provided drive-thru or other programs to try to provide meals during the closures — as Nampa, Boise and other Treasure Valley districts did — there was no way to guarantee that all the students could access that food, meaning families had to spend extra money. P-EBT was meant to offset that.

Almost 284,000 Idaho residents were projected to experience food insecurity during the pandemic, according to a June report from Feeding America that examined the virus’ impact. As previously reported, that’s a 49% increase over the nearly 190,000 who needed help before the pandemic. Feeding America estimated that Idaho would also see a 75% increase in its child food insecurity rate.