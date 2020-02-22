Idaho is at the bottom of another national list. This time? Unequal access to advanced classes

Latino students are 18% of Idaho’s eighth grade student body, but Latinos are only 10% of students taking Algebra 1 in eighth grade.

Latino students make up 17% of Idaho’s high schoolers, but only 13% of students enrolled in at least one AP course.

The data suggests part of the problem is Latino students are less likely to attend schools that have these programs or courses in the first place. Latino families have gravitated toward Idaho’s rural areas for decades, filling jobs on Idaho farms and dairies along the Snake River Plain in southern Idaho, in particular.

However, analysts found that wasn’t the only reason for the disparity.

“Even when Latino students attend schools that offer the course, they are not given a fair chance to enroll in the course,” study author Kayla Patrick told the Statesman. Kris Rodine, the spokeswoman for the Idaho State Department of Education said the study doesn’t reflect changes made when Idaho implemented a new accountability system under the Every Student Succeeds Act.

“Our accountability system focuses on the need to continue to improve participation in advanced courses and opportunities for Latino students,” wrote Rodine in an email to the Statesman. “And we have made significant improvements on that front.”