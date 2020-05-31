Idaho governor: ‘My goal is to have all K-12 schools open’ in the fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Idaho’s governor has remained quiet on the fate of public schools, continuing to defer to the State Board of Education for school closures and plans to reopen school buildings.

But Gov. Brad Little made his strongest statement yet on the future for schools Thursday, declaring he’s set a goal for all of them to reopen in the fall.

Little revealed that goal during a press conference Thursday afternoon when he announced Idaho would move into Stage 3 of its reopening plan. He detailed a conversation with career counselors and the presidents of Idaho’s public colleges earlier in the day.

“I kind of gave them a pep talk of, ‘We’re going to open up colleges and universities,’” Little said. “And my goal is to have all the K-12 schools open.”

All four of Idaho’s public colleges have declared plans to reopen in the fall with a variety of safety protocols to combat the spread of the coronavirus. But local public school districts have yet to make similar proclamations.

Local school districts must follow guidelines set by the State Board of Education. The State Board set criteria to reopen schools this spring but hinted those criteria could change by the fall based on the latest public health guidance.