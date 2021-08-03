Idaho Gov. Brad Little warns of school interruptions if more don’t get COVID vaccine

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday urged more adults and teens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, warning the public that schools could be disrupted as variants are spreading.

“Simply put, we need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine for kids to have a chance at a normal school year, one that is entirely in person, without outbreaks and quarantines,” Little said at a press conference.

Idaho has lagged behind national averages on COVID-19 vaccination rates. In Idaho, just over 50% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state, compared to the 67.6% national average.

Lower rates are particularly stark in younger populations in Idaho. Among ages 12 to 15, 22% have received one dose, and 31% of 16- and 17-year-olds in Idaho have received one dose, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Among ages 18 to 34, the rate is 38%.

Meanwhile, the highly transmissible delta variant has become the predominant virus in Idaho, state public health officials said. Delta was detectable in 81% of the samples the Idaho Bureau of Labs tested from June 19 to July 19. The month before that, delta was present in just 7.2% of the samples.

