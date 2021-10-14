Idaho gets waiver from school ranking requirement

“COVID created ongoing holes in the data,” Whitman said.

Since the state is off the hook for giving all schools a composite score to identify its lowest performers, the SDE won’t be compiling or publishing school rankings, Whitman said. Schools identified as low-ranking during the 2019-20 school year are still receiving the extra support they would have, if they had been identified this year, Whitman said.

The state plans to return to the composite ranking system in 2022.

As part of the waiver, Idaho is required to provide new data points to the public and federal government, including data on chronic absenteeism, and technology. Chronic absenteeism reflects how many students missed at least 10% of the days they were enrolled in school. The state hasn’t publicly included that data point in its accountability system in the past.

The state also needs to publish whatever data it has available on student and teacher access to technology, devices and high speed internet, broken down by student groups.

Whitman didn’t have a deadline for when the additional data will be available, but said SDE staff will be working on it later this year.