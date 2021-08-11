Idaho four-year universities will require masks — at least for now

Satterlee said Idaho State would review its policy every two weeks. The University of Idaho plans to review its requirement every three weeks, President C. Scott Green and Provost Torrey Lawrence said Wednesday. Boise State’s plans are more open-ended.

“As with everything COVID related, this remains a dynamic situation. Should conditions improve significantly, these requirements will be revisited,” university officials said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lewis-Clark State College has not decided on a mask policy for the fall. That decision should come by the end of the week.

The four-year schools — Boise State, the U of I, Idaho State and Lewis-Clark — required face coverings for 2020-21. But in order to go forward with a similar requirement this fall, they will need the State Board’s go-ahead.

The board’s executive committee — President Kurt Liebich, Vice President David Hill and Secretary Linda Clark — have discussed the mask requirements with college and university officials. The proposal will come before the eight-member board at its next meeting, on Aug. 25 and 26.

“The board has to decide whether to ratify or not,” State Board spokesman Mike Keckler said Wednesday.