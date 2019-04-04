TWIN FALLS — Filer native Allyson King is a college student, but she has another role to focus on, too: being a state officer for the Idaho FFA.
The 18-year-old, who’s state secretary, has traveled around the Gem State over the last year visiting FFA chapters and giving presentations.
“It really is your full-time job,” she said Wednesday.
King was among six FFA state officers preparing Wednesday for opening ceremonies that night for the Idaho FFA State Leadership Conference. The annual event continues through Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
This year’s theme is “Find Yourself.” About 1,500 students from dozens of Idaho FFA chapters are participating.
Nationwide, the organization’s name changed from “Future Farmers of America” to “National FFA Organization” in 1988. In addition to learning about agriculture, students gain experience in areas such as leadership, public speaking and how to prepare for a career.
Idaho students are vying this week for a chance to compete at the national FFA convention Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis, Ind.
Of the six current state officers, two are from the Magic Valley. State officers represent Idaho FFA and are youth leaders in agriculture.
State officers are: King; president Saydee Longhurst, 18, of Shelley; vice president Harrison Jansen van Beek, 19, of Middleton; sentinel Caleb Johnston, 20, of New Plymouth; reporter Savannah Stroebel, 19, of Kuna; and treasurer Melanie Searle, 19, of Burley.
The current group of officers began their term in April 2018 and it ends later this week. “We retire on Saturday,” Jansen van Beek said.
This week, they’ll each give an outgoing state officer speech. “Basically, each one is a takeaway we have from this year,” Jansen van Beek said.
Each speech reflects the state officer’s personality, King said.
It’s a personal choice for state officers how they handle balancing their FFA duties and attending college. Half are full-time college students, while the others have taken a semester or year off from school.
For King, one of the biggest lessons she has learned as an FFA state officer is the importance of being herself while giving presentations.
It helps things run more smoothly and allows for the audience to better connect with her, she said, rather than simply presenting information she’d memorized.
“You’re not going to do well unless you’re being yourself,” she said.
Jansen van Beek said he has learned not to take himself too seriously, particularly while presenting a workshop where things don’t go as planned.
For Longhurst, one major highlight of her year was participating in a round-table discussion with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in October 2018 at the national FFA conference.
A big part of being a state officer is making visits to FFA chapters around Idaho, Stroebel said. Among the six state officers, they were able to visit many of the 93 chapters over the last year.
“It’s been really fun,” Stroebel said.
Now, there are 20 state officer candidates for the upcoming year, April 2019 to April 2020, vying for six positions. The interview process takes place this week during the state leadership conference.
Students who are interested in becoming a state officer had to submit an extensive application in February.
“They’ve got to be serious about it, come January,” Longhurst said.
Each student goes through an interview with a nominating committee, which includes 10 students, Searle said. The current six state officers aren’t involved at all in the interview process.
Candidates each prepare an extemporaneous speech, take a written test and facilitate workshops during the state conference. Plus, they meet individually with each member of the nominating committee and participate in round robin interviews with agriculture industry representatives.
It’s a grueling process. On Saturday, they’ll find out who was selected as state officers and the new leaders will take the reins right away.
