Idaho FAFSA application numbers continue to lag nationally

BOISE — It’s October, and state leaders are encouraging high school seniors to apply for college and federal college aid.

And another national website shows Idaho is playing catchup.

In 2020, 46.3 percent of Idaho high school seniors filled out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, according to Data Insight Partners, a Las Vegas firm that tracks national FAFSA completion rates.

That number put Idaho ahead of only six other states, all in the West: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The FAFSA is a critical online form, which students must complete in order to apply for federal student loans, grants or work-study aid. Students also must fill out the FAFSA in order to apply for the Idaho Opportunity Scholarship.