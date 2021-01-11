Idaho Education Department awarded millions in contracts without competitive bidding

BIDS ENSURE TAXPAYERS GET BEST DEAL, LAWMAKER SAYS

However, Crabtree noted that the whole point of competitive bidding is to ensure that taxpayers get the best possible deal.

“That seems like a reasonable way to do business in government,” he said. “Just asking (a vendor) what they charge and writing a check doesn’t seem appropriate.”

In response to a records request from the Lewiston Tribune, the Department of Education identified 87 sole source contracts issued between January of 2019 and June of 2020. The total dollar amount involved was $29.7 million, which included a mix of state and federal funding.

The contracts cover everything from software programs for student assessment and data analysis to teacher training, technical support services and college admissions testing.

Communications Director Karlynn Laraway said some of the contracts were initially awarded as part of a competitive bid process, but subsequently were renewed to maintain continuity with the same vendor. The idea was to avoid a revolving door of new software programs or educational assessments, simply to chase the lowest bid every time a contract expired.

SOME BIDS CAN COST DISTRICTS MORE, DEPARTMENT SAYS