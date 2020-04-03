Idaho considers closing schools for rest of the academic year. Decision will come Monday.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will debate closing its public schools for the rest of the academic year during a special board meeting Monday.

Information posted on the State Board’s website Friday shows two possible votes as Idaho tries to limit the coronavirus pandemic.

It could shutter school buildings for the rest of the year. Or it could extend the statewide closure to a to-be-determined date. That to-be-determined date would include when local and state social distancing orders expire and “re-entry criteria established by the board have been met.”

The state agency originally closed all of Idaho’s public schools until April 20 under a “soft closure.” That soft closure bars instruction on campus. But it allows schools to continue online or remote education and distribute meals to students.

The two votes before the State Board are also for soft closures.