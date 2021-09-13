Idaho climbs in national graduation rankings

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on September 9, 2021.

The Gem State is no longer ranked in the bottom 10 for high school graduation rates.

Idaho’s pandemic graduation rate of 82.1% in 2020 vaulted the state to 41st in a ranking of all 50 states and Washington D.C. according to an EdNews analysis of each state’s graduation rates. That’s an improvement from 2019, when Idaho ranked 45th.

The 2020 year was a strange one for high school seniors who were sent home from school during the onset of a global pandemic. In many districts seniors were not required to complete their final assignments, and certain graduation requirements, including a senior project.

State superintendent Sherri Ybarra lauded Idaho’s improvement of 1.4 percentage points as the biggest year-to-year increase since Idaho changed the way it calculates grad rates in 2014. The five-year graduation rate, including 2019 graduates who needed extra time to complete high school, is closer to 83.3% she said in an email.