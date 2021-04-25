Idaho child care providers say grant dollars are key to survival

“When my teachers have to quit and give me notice, they’re in tears. … I’ve lost three staff (members) right now because they can’t find housing here in Boise or Meridian, so they have to go all the way out to Caldwell or Kuna or deep into Nampa,” Findl said. “So then they’re going to drive here for $9 or $10 an hour? It’s not going to happen.”

Cutting funding could push child care services ‘underground’

The wage enhancement consists of $27.6 million in federal funding that will equate to an increase of about $2 to $3 per hour for child care workers. Officials with the Department of Health and Welfare have stated that money will not continue in perpetuity because it is part of federal stimulus money, but it can help providers stay afloat and retain staff until enrollment numbers fully recover.

Lori Fascilla, executive director of Giraffe Laugh child care centers in Boise, said she knows of over 200 providers in Idaho that have closed since last year. Had she not been able to fundraise through the organization’s nonprofit status, Fascilla said the centers likely would have closed.

“That would’ve been 200 children across our three centers,” Fascilla said.