Idaho charter schools added thousands while statewide enrollment dropped

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 20, 2021

Idaho’s charter schools have added thousands of new students this school year, despite pockets of steep decline and an overall drop in public K-12 enrollment.

Enrollment is down by 8,306 students in Idaho’s school districts since last year. Yet amid a global pandemic, charters still managed to net 5,118 kids, according to State Department of Education numbers.

The overall drop of 3,188 signals the state’s first enrollment decline in decades.

Enrollment matters because it’s tied to how Idaho carves up about $2 billion in state K-12 funding for schools. The state has used an average-daily-attendance metric since 1994.