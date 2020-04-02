Idaho cancels high school SAT Day

“We are committed, the superintendent has directed us to work with The College Board to find a solution to ensure every junior has an opportunity to take the SAT at some time at the end of this year, in the fall or in the summer,” Director of Assessment and Accountability Karlynn Laraway said. “We are working actively with The College Board and it appears that summer and fall options are coming into view.”

Cancellation of SAT Day wasn’t the only big topic during Wednesday’s webinar, but educators and school administrators will need to wait a bit longer for answers on the other hot topics.

Gov. Brad Little’s budget staff and SDE officials have been meeting to develop the plan for how the new 1 percent budget holdback will affect K-12, Little’s education adviser Greg Wilson said.

State officials are also still working out the details for how the federal stimulus package will apply to Idaho schools.

For the past two weeks, Ybarra and the SDE staff have led webinars on Mondays and Wednesdays. Going forward, Ybarra said she will cancel the Monday webinars to focus on special, weekly State Board meetings, which Ybarra said will take place at 3 p.m. Mondays.