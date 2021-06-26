‘I’m terrified.’ Idaho students fear repercussions of McGeachin’s indoctrination task force

“If this task force had gotten together and reached out to student leaders, community leaders in education, they would have learned a lot more about the truth,” said Graf Kirk, an incoming senior at Boise State University. “And I would recommend that be the next thing they do.”

Students hope they can get members of the task force to listen to them now.

“It would be great if they could just truly listen, like active listening, and not just have their values (imposed) on students’ education,” Alvarez said. “I don’t know if they’re going to give us a chance at this next meeting for anyone to speak up because their agenda has been chaotic … so if they’re not going to hear us out, then maybe there will be other messages to get across what we’re feeling.”

Rajbhandari said fear is preventing task force members from listening to what this group has to say.

“What McGeachin and the indoctrination task force and the Idaho Freedom Foundation are most scared of is student voices and education itself,” Rajbhandari said.

Students who are part of the effort are hoping to raise awareness about what’s happening with the task force, and to educate others about what is going on in their schools.