Veterans Day at Magic Valley schools

Here’s a sampling of what some Magic Valley schools did to observe Veterans Day:

Twin Falls School District

Morningside Elementary School’s honor choir performed a Veterans Day program Monday.

Lincoln Elementary School and Twin Falls High School held events last week.

Xavier Charter School (Twin Falls)

Veterans Day was acknowledged in middle and high school social studies classes. Each elementary school teacher had an acknowledgment planned.

Xavier does it main tribute to members of the U.S. Armed Forces and veterans in the spring, through its Patriot's Pen/Voice of Democracy assembly.

Shoshone, Wendell and Gooding

Shoshone School District held its yearly Veterans Day assembly Monday.

The Wendell School District had three assemblies Monday — one at each school.

In Gooding, North Valley Academy held a Veterans Day program Friday.

Buhl

The Buhl School District held a multi-school event Monday at Buhl High School’s gymnasium, featuring choirs and a veteran speaker.

Jerome