TWIN FALLS — As she gave her own version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Suikriti Tamang told her classmates at South Hills Middle School about her future ambitions.
The Twin Falls sixth-grader said she wants to become a doctor because before coming to the United States, she was born in a poor village where a lot of people died.
Students in English teacher Jan Phipps’ sixth-grade classes wrote their own version of King’s iconic 1963 speech and presented it to their classmates Thursday. It wrapped up six days of lessons about King and his impact.
Monday is a federal holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Idaho law also recognizes the third Monday in January as Martin Luther King Jr.-Idaho Human Rights Day.
Across the Magic Valley, students learn about King and the civil rights movement of the 1960s at school, but the timing of those topics in the curriculum may not necessarily align with the holiday. Most schools — with the exception of a handful like the College of Southern Idaho and the Jerome School District — are in session Monday, but many don’t have special lessons or events planned.
It’s up to local school districts to decide whether to stay open or close on holidays, said Kris Rodine, spokeswoman for the Idaho State Department of Education.
At Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls, most lessons about civil rights happen during the spring, school administrator Gary Moon said.
However, Xavier social studies classes are slated to take a few minutes Monday to acknowledge the day. Also, Xavier’s student body president will make a school-wide announcement over the intercom.
North Valley Academy in Gooding, which has a focus that includes creating educated and patriotic leaders, has Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights-related lessons and activities planned in different grade levels.
A national holiday honoring King was enacted in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan. After some debate among Idaho state legislators about giving state employees another holiday and over King’s impact, in 1990, Idaho became one of the last U.S. states —the 47th — to sign legislation to designate Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a state holiday, Boise Weekly reported Jan. 15.
At South Hills Middle School, it’s the first year Phipps has pursued a project about King with her students.
For sixth-graders, it may have been one of the only lessons about King they receive around the holiday. In their social studies classes right now, they’re learning about the Greeks and Romans, Phipps said.
Before beginning instruction about King, Phipps talked with her students briefly about what they knew about the leader. She discovered her students didn’t have much knowledge about King — except that he was African-American — or what Martin Luther King Jr. Day is.
“So many kids just don’t understand the meaning behind it,” Phipps said.
Her sixth-graders read a biography of King’s life, watched a History Channel documentary about King and created timelines of his life. Then, students created a timeline of their own life and “what is left of their life, I had them create a dream,” Phipps said.
She said she gave students information about King, but not opinions. “I like to present the information and let the kids decide for themselves. I’ve been impressed with their dreams.”
On Thursday in her fourth-period class, about 25 students finished writing their own “I Have a Dream” speech before Phipps asked for the class’ attention.
She asked students how King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. She asked: Did he hold up a piece of paper close to his face? He didn’t, she said. He made eye contact with the audience and used hand movements.
Phipps told students they’d come up to the podium in the classroom and set down their piece of paper. She said when she gets nervous, she clutches onto the podium so she doesn’t shake as much.
Another tip: “When you have punctuation in your speech, that’s a good time to look up,” she said.
Some students were nervous about speaking in front of their classmates. Phipps told them to take a deep breath and speak loudly. After they gave their speeches, some sighed with relief and commented on how good it felt to be done.
“Anyone else want that feeling — to be done?” Phipps said, asking for more volunteers to give their speeches. When she ran out of volunteers, she started pulling wooden sticks with names on from a cup to determine which student would speak next.
One of the first volunteers, Sasha Birrell, said in her speech she wants to provide a home for the homeless and give back to others. “I have a dream the world will no longer be a place of hate, but a place of passion,” she said.
After Sasha finished, Phipps commented: “Wow. That was really good.”
Some common themes emerged in student speeches: wanting to finish sixth-grade and continue on to high school and college, make a lot of money, take care of family and have a successful career.
Some students delved into deep topics — their perspective of the world and how they want to see a change beyond just their own lives. Topics included ending violence and war, encouraging people to respect one another, for school to be an experience where students want to learn instead of just trying to pass classes, youth needing to learn respect and understand the impact of their actions, and wanting to serve in the U.S. Army.
September Moore said in her speech she wants people to not be judged by their looks or size. She said her dream is to be able to take off her jacket and take one step without being worried about someone else’s judgment.
September said she wants people to walk in equality and freedom.
Between speeches, Phipps told her students, “you guys are more amazing than you know.”
