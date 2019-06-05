TWIN FALLS — Kids eat free this summer in Twin Falls.
Those 18 years old or younger can receive a free lunch at one of 12 locations as part of the Twin Falls School District summer lunch program.
The program, which began May 28 and lasts through Aug. 9, can be a nice community outing for families and help take the burden off parents, said Lori Rieth, the food service director at the district.
“We like to fill the gap between when school gets out and when school starts,” Rieth said “We want to make sure community eligible children are receiving a nutritious meal, at least one every day, throughout the summer.”
The federal government provides for the program through an annual grant.
The district serves about 1,500 meals a day at schools and parks in Twin Falls.
There are no applications for the program and anybody can get a meal, not just school district students.
“You can be on vacation and have a child, and if you happen to be at the park and they want to eat, we’ll feed them,” Rieth said.
Meals include a protein, bread, fruit, a vegetable and milk. The district tries to get fresh, in-season produce from local farms when possible, she said.
One local business partnering with the summer lunch program is Kelley’s Canyon Orchard, which will provide the district with cherries in early July.
It’s important to connect children with local food, said co-owner Robin Kelley.
“Having produce be fresh and tasty helps children begin to like and appreciate it,” Kelley said. “Being able to help children understand about where food comes from and what comes locally is really part of story.”
All meals come in a sack and must be eaten on the site. Those over 18 may purchase a meal. About 64% of Twin Falls School District qualify for free and reduced lunch.
