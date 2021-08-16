How much would it cost to fully staff mental health professionals in Idaho schools?

“We have a recruiting and retaining challenge for a lot of different positions within a school district,” Wilson said. Urban districts in places like the Treasure Valley likely have an easier time finding and hiring school psychologists, he said, than Idaho’s smaller and more remote districts.

Hiring decisions are also up to local school administrators. Even if state leaders decided to invest in getting these ratios in line, “it wouldn’t necessarily be a sure thing that would happen,” Wilson said. Districts decide who to hire with career-ladder funds, and where one district might hire a school nurse with more state money, another district might decide to use the money for a different staff position.

Wilson said the governor’s commitment to funding the career-ladder salary schedule for Idaho educators was a step toward helping districts recruit professional educators and support staff, and that supporting student behavioral health is an ongoing objective for Little.

“I think what we can do is continue to kind of push it as a priority,” Wilson said.