Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Homelessness in schools
Buy Now

Lorie Wendel talks about her circumstances — and what it’s like sharing a single Twin Falls motel room for her family of four — while her 13-year-old son, Stanley Haney, plays a game in January 2017 at the Old Towne Lodge.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — Last school year, the Wendell School District had Idaho’s sixth-highest rate of homeless students — 7 percent of its student body.

That’s one of the new figures about homeless students compiled by the Idaho State Department of Education.

Data shows the number of Idaho homeless public school students climbed 64 percentage points over the last seven years, according to a statement Tuesday from the Idaho Asset Building Network.

“The steady increase in homeless schoolchildren is in part a result of the shrinking supply of affordable homes in urban and rural areas,” the network said in a statement.

Across Idaho, a total of 7,820 students — 2.6 percent of all public school students — lack a “fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence,” compared with 4,758 during the 2010-2011 school year, according to the statement.

Students can be classified as homeless if they’re doubled up with another family in a residence or are living in a motel, for example.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

“Though large districts such as Caldwell and West Ada have seen homeless student populations more than double, the problem is not confined to Idaho’s urban areas,” Idaho Asset Building Network wrote. “In six of the 10 districts with the highest rates of students experiencing homelessness, total enrollment is less than 500 students.”

Here’s the number of south-central Idaho children who experienced homelessness last school year by school district*:

  • Twin Falls: 413
  • Minidoka County: 147
  • Jerome: 111
  • Blaine County: 98
  • Cassia County: 88
  • Wendell: 80
  • Gooding: 73
  • Filer: 39
  • Buhl: 37
  • Shoshone: 32
  • Hansen: 23
  • Kimberly: 20
  • Valley (Hazelton): 17
  • North Valley Academy (Gooding): 12
  • Hagerman: 11
  • Dietrich: 10
  • Richfield: 7
  • Camas County: 0
  • Castleford: 0
  • Heritage Academy (Jerome): 0
  • Syringa Mountain School (Hailey): 0

*Data wasn’t available for the Bliss and Murtaugh school districts, and Xavier Charter School (Twin Falls).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments