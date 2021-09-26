How Idaho fared in U.S. News and World Report rankings

BOISE — U.S. News and World Report has released its annual college and university rankings, and several Idaho schools are touting some of the numbers.

The University of Idaho ranked No. 28 in the nation for “best value schools,” topping the rankings for colleges in the West for the second consecutive year. “Being the best value is demonstrated by our strong outcomes,” U of I President Scott Green said in a news release. “Our students graduate with lower debt and get great jobs, setting them up for success and the ability to lead their industries.”

U.S. News and World Report calculates “value schools” by measuring an institution’s overall academic ranking against the cost for an out-of-state student receiving an average award of need-based aid.

Boise State University ranked No. 46 in the nation for innovation. “We have developed new strategies for teaching, research, and service — the vital work of a public university,” President Marlene Tromp said in a news release.

These rankings are based on nominations from college officials, who graded their peers for innovations in “curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities,” U.S. News and World Report says.