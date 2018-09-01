BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Education released school-level results Friday from springtime standardized tests.
In June, the state distributed preliminary data from the Idaho Standards Achievement Tests. On Friday, it released more detailed information for each Idaho public school and school district. That includes test score data by grade level, ethnicity, and whether students have a disability or are socioeconomically disadvantaged.
Students in third through eighth-grades and 10th grade finished ISAT testing in May and individual score reports were distributed by local school districts.
Statewide results show overall proficiency was 43.3 percent in math, up from 41.9 percent last year. English proficiency was 53.7 percent, up from 52 percent.
“This information will help districts allocate resources to support teachers and students at the school level to make sure students learn what they need at each grade level to progress to new skills,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement Friday.
Results show students’ knowledge of state content standards and whether they’re making academic gains, the ISDE said in a statement.
There are four levels for ISAT results in math and English language arts/literacy: advanced, proficient, basic and below basic. Students who receive advanced or proficient scores exceed or meet grade level expectations.
To view school-level results, visit the Idaho State Department of Education’s website, sde.idaho.gov/assessment/accountability/index.html, and click on “2017-18 ISAT results.”
