House kills higher education budget after citing BSU diversity letter

The failed budget included line items for enrollment workload adjustments and occupancy costs. Sponsoring Rep. Caroline Nillson Troy, R-Genesee, said those were put in place to keep Lewis-Clark, U of I and ISU whole.

“We’ve been all proud here about how we’ve reduced taxes and lowered the cost of governance. But what we’ve really done is a shift and we’ve shifted that on families and students, the cost of higher education,” Troy said. “This budget rightfully shifts that cost back to the state.”

One reason Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, gave for opposing the budget was the thickness and glossiness of the packets universities mail to legislators.

“That tells me there is somewhere they could cut some money,” Scott said. “I think a lot of this money is not going to the kids at the school, it’s going to the employees’ salaries.”

Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, criticized Republicans for voting against content they don’t personally agree with.

“This isn’t about ego or silos and lines in the sand, this is about our students and their well-being in the future,” Wintrow said.