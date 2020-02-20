House committee advances bill to ban transgender athletes

But nearly two dozen people who opposed the bill said it discriminates against transgender women, further marginalizes students who are already subject to bullying and could result in numerous challenges that would force girls to undergo invasive sex verification tests.

“Trans girls are girls,” said Chelsea Genoa Lincoln, chair of Add the Words Idaho. “Trans women are women and anything less is transphobic.”

Diane Terhune, a Boise mother of a transgender daughter, opposed the bill. Terhune said her daughter just wants to blend in, make friends and form connections. Participating in sports could help her do that.

Passing the bill would “put discrimination into law, which says she deserves heightened levels of government interference in her life because she is transgendered,” Terhune said.

Others pointed out the Idaho High School Athletics Association and NCAA already have policies allowing transgender girls to participate in girls’ sports.