{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Students finally got to use a long-awaited play structure during recess.

Horizon Elementary unveiled a new recreation area on Thursday. The structure was mostly paid for mostly by $65,000 in donations collected by district parents.

Horizon gets new recreation area

Parent Teacher Organization members raised over $65,000 in donations from the community for the recreation area. 

 Courtesy Kim Lickley

It means a lot to have such strong community support on the project, organizer Kim Lickley said. School districts have many spending priorities and limited money, and play areas can get forgotten, Lickley said.

“That’s usually one area that will get overlooked,” she said. “There’s absolutely no way we could have done it without the partners.”

The project was spearheaded by Horizon’s Parent Teacher Organization and took more than three years to complete. They held several fundraisers, including a recurring licorice sale that generated about $300 month, Lickley said.

Horizon gets new recreation area

The structure is 100% compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. 

 Courtesy Kim Lickley

The recreation area is 100% compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

That inclusivity is important at Horizon, which serves Jerome School District’s extended resource students, she said.

It’s rewarding to see the excitement of students using the new structure after years of work to get it built, she said.

Horizon gets new recreation area

Student goes down slide Thursday on new recreation structure at Horizon Elementary.

 Courtesy Kim Lickley
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments