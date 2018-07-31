Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME — Horizon Elementary School has hired Wendy Ohlensehlen as the new principal.

Ohlensehlen has been in the Jerome School District since 1997. She was most recently a counselor at Jerome High School. Before that, she was the counselor at Jerome Middle School and a technology teacher.

