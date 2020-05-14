× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A senior year of high school is supposed to be full of fun, freedom and fond farewells.

College applications are sent. Senior trips are planned. Student-athletes push themselves to achieve fame on the field.

Hours are spent finding the perfect prom dress, writing valedictorian speeches and saying goodbye to friends.

But the class of 2020 will miss out on the traditional graduation experience.

Instead of senior trips, students were asked to stay home. Proms were postponed, then canceled. Athletes didn’t receive their moment in the spotlight — instead, they received bright stadium lights on empty fields to commemorate their missed season.

And now, graduation, the climactic moment celebrating students' 12 years of hard work and dedication before launching the rest of their lives, has been ripped from them.

With social-distancing practices still in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, many schools in the Magic Valley are unable to hold traditional graduation ceremonies because of the large gatherings these events bring. Parents, siblings, grandparents and friends all want to celebrate the achievements of these students, but to do so would be a risk that schools can’t take.

Most Magic Valley schools are moving forward with ceremonies but in highly unusual formats under special conditions and strict regulations of how many people can attend.

Whichever option schools have chosen, it is not the graduation ceremony these students were expecting.

To honor the class of 2020, the Times-News initiated a doorstep senior portrait project. Over the course of two weeks, Photographer Pat Sutphin visited the homes of 86 students from 15 high schools. Each student was photographed on their front doorstep — in cap and gown or in street clothes — surrounded by school memorabilia or none.

The goal was to find a way to recognize these young men and women who gave up the end of their senior year for the sake of the safety of our society.

It’s not the graduation they dreamed of, but this project is the Times-News' way of acknowledging their accomplishments and sacrifices during what should have been their most memorable school year.

Congratulations to the class of 2020.