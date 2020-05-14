'We’ve been working our butts off for 12 years to get this and it kind of went down the drain,' Oakley High School graduate Brian Hansen says. 'It is what it is and we’re trying to make the best of this situation.'
'I'm not too fond of this. I don't think any seniors are,' Castleford High School graduate Nate Knudson says. 'We're just a really resilient group of kids. We're all going to get through this.' Knudson is seen with Twin Falls High School graduate Keeli Hendrickson.
'It's saddening because I don't get to experience graduation after 12 years of hard work,' Hagerman High School graduate Derek Herrinton says, 'but I'm more excited to get my diploma so I can begin my job training for the Idaho National Guard.'
'Our class has always been pretty unique in being able to come together. I'm proud of us and how we've reacted,' Lighthouse Christian School graduate Alicia Easterday says. 'We're a little bit sad and a little bit mad, but I think this is really going to help build our character for the future. I'm proud of us for sticking together. We're going to be stronger because of it.'
'This was crazy. Everything stopped all of a sudden and we're out of school for a whole month. We just walked out of the building one day and none of us realized we couldn't come back,' Buhl High School graduate Taylor Cooke says. 'Having a graduation in the summer makes me very happy. I'm not the best at school and I've worked my hardest to get where I'm at. This is an accomplishment and deserves to be celebrated.'
'I am a little bit sad about this,' Filer High School graduate Mikayle Meyer says. 'I think graduation is a big thing that everyone should get to experience. I would rather have a graduation ceremony in the summer than not have one at all.'
'It's been kind of hard to comprehend not getting to graduate,' Valley High School graduate Kelsey Dimond says. 'I was really hoping I would have one, but I think I've come to terms with how this is what is best right now.'
'I am very disappointed. I've missed all of my end-of-the-year stuff,' Wendell High School graduate Jadee Jasper says. 'I would prefer if they moved graduation to the summer in order to keep everyone safe.'
'I'm excited to graduate and go to college,' Gooding High School graduate Destiny Cavitt says. 'It's nice to be able to be home and spend extra time with my family before going off to college, but I do miss sports and all of my friends and teachers.'
'I'm sad because I'm missing out on making memories,' Shoshone High School graduate Isabel Anaya says. 'I've missed prom and all of the trips we had planned. I would love it if they could reschedule these events in the summer.'
'This is not what we planned. I'm just glad the school is putting an effort out so we can have some sort of graduation,' Kimberly High School graduate Mikenna Hardy says. 'This is one of the big milestones of our lives and I think it is important that we get to celebrate it somehow.'
'I was pretty heartbroken about not having a graduation,' Twin Falls High School graduate Maren Monkress says. 'I wanted to finish out my track season and say goodbye to all my friends and teachers, but I never got the chance to.'
'I think this pandemic is all pretty crazy,' Canyon Ridge High School graduate Sheldon Flanary says. 'I would've never thought that I wouldn't be graduating like everyone usually does: no prom, no senior trips and not finishing the year with my friends. What I do know is that everything will work out just fine.'
'This might have messed up our whole senior year, but you just have to go with the flow and think as positively as you can,' Hansen High School graduate Justynn Kumaus says. 'No one else is going to have this experience, and that is what makes our graduating class special.'
'Seeing everything canceled and watching my senior year go away has been discouraging, but it makes me look forward to college more and value the things that are important, such as extra family time,' Jerome High School graduate Shaylyn Young says. 'I'm grateful for all the things that I do have. This has made me realize how important my friends are and the importance of social interaction.'
Seth Griggs, Buhl High School
David Tennant, Buhl High School
Zarrah Alcazar, Buhl High School
Jabe Bennett, Buhl High School
ShaiLyn Stone, Castleford High School
Victoria Garcia, Buhl High School
Ashlyn Flammer, Hagerman High School
Carly Ottersberg, Twin Falls High School
Olivia Critchfield, Oakley High School
Isaac Rowley, Hagerman High School
Abram Salas, Hagerman High School
Corina Gutierrez, Buhl High School
Dalton Hunter, Oakley High School
Greyson King, Twin Falls High School
Tyson Chapman, Shoshone High School
Darby Koziol, Oakley and Burley High School
Levi Jackson, Oakley High School
Hannah Cresswell, Shoshone High School
Rubi Roboes, Shoshone High School
Alex Cruz, Shoshone High School
Jairett Major, Shoshone High School
Katrina Marsh, Shoshone High School
Madison Fallows, Shoshone High School
Caleb Young, Shoshone High School
Abby Nordstrom, Shoshone High School
Adan Coria, Valley High School
Kyla Bollar, Shoshone High School
Donald Bunn, Wendell High School
Alyssa Bastian, Canyon Ridge High School
Juan Diaz, Wendell High School
Tristan Wert, Wendell High School
Kamaha'o Salas, Twin Falls High School
Samantha Melendrez, Wendell High School
Abigail Kuka, Wendell High School
Garrett Eldredge, Wendell High School
Nick Johnson, Wendell High School
Christian Cortez, Jerome High School
Diana Osuna, Jerome High School
Clair Hodge, Twin Falls High School
Laurel Thompson, Twin Falls High School
Zoie Walter, Twin Falls High School
Kyle Harrison, Filer High School
Rebecca Low, Twin Falls High School
Whitney Burch, Twin Falls High School
Kayden Jensen, Twin Falls High School
McKenna Todd, Twin Falls High School
Madison Bailey, Twin Falls High School
Kelbie Standley and Kalli Duncan, Twin Falls High School
A senior year of high school is supposed to be full of fun, freedom and fond farewells.
College applications are sent. Senior trips are planned. Student-athletes push themselves to achieve fame on the field.
Hours are spent finding the perfect prom dress, writing valedictorian speeches and saying goodbye to friends.
But the class of 2020 will miss out on the traditional graduation experience.
Instead of senior trips, students were asked to stay home. Proms were postponed, then canceled. Athletes didn’t receive their moment in the spotlight — instead, they received bright stadium lights on empty fields to commemorate their missed season.
And now, graduation, the climactic moment celebrating students' 12 years of hard work and dedication before launching the rest of their lives, has been ripped from them.
With social-distancing practices still in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, many schools in the Magic Valley are unable to hold traditional graduation ceremonies because of the large gatherings these events bring. Parents, siblings, grandparents and friends all want to celebrate the achievements of these students, but to do so would be a risk that schools can’t take.
Most Magic Valley schools are moving forward with ceremonies but in highly unusual formats under special conditions and strict regulations of how many people can attend.
Whichever option schools have chosen, it is not the graduation ceremony these students were expecting.
To honor the class of 2020, the Times-News initiated a doorstep senior portrait project. Over the course of two weeks, Photographer Pat Sutphin visited the homes of 86 students from 15 high schools. Each student was photographed on their front doorstep — in cap and gown or in street clothes — surrounded by school memorabilia or none.
The goal was to find a way to recognize these young men and women who gave up the end of their senior year for the sake of the safety of our society.
It’s not the graduation they dreamed of, but this project is the Times-News' way of acknowledging their accomplishments and sacrifices during what should have been their most memorable school year.
Congratulations to the class of 2020.
Taylor Cooke, Buhl High School
Alicia Easterday, Lighthouse Christian School
Isabel Anaya, Shoshone High School
Mikenna Hardy, Kimberly High School
Kelsey Dimond, Valley High School
Maren Monkress, Twin Falls High School
Mikayle Meyer, Filer High School
Destiny Cavitt, Gooding High School
Jadee Jasper, Wendell High School
Justynn Kumaus, Hansen High School
Sheldon Flanary, Canyon Ridge High School
Shaylyn Young, Jerome High School
Nate Knudson, Castleford High School, and Keeli Hendrickson, Twin Falls High School
Brian Hansen, Oakley High School
Derek Herrington, Hagerman High School
Mason Mumford, Twin Falls High School
