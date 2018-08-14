TWIN FALLS — Funding challenges, politics and enrollment shifts are among the adverse forces in higher education, the College of Southern Idaho’s president told hundreds of employees Monday. But the college remains healthy and solvent.
President Jeff Fox delivered his twice-yearly “state of the college” address — a time commonly used to share announcements about new initiatives, programs and statistics on campus.
It was the first day CSI faculty members were back on campus preparing for a new school year. Fall semester begins Aug. 20 at the college’s main Twin Falls campus, and its centers in Jerome, Gooding, Burley and Hailey.
The theme of this year’s in-service week is: “Everybody’s an educator. Making the connection.”
“No matter your job title and job description, you’re an educator,” CSI executive vice president Todd Schwarz told employees. “We’re in this together.”
On Monday morning, hundreds of CSI employees gathered in the college’s Fine Arts Auditorium for announcements, speeches, a panel discussion, and presentation of employee service awards.
Schwarz told employees he was excited to have them back on campus. “The only thing better is we’re expecting to see students here in a week,” he said.
He encouraged employees not to underestimate the impact they can have. “One thing we have in common is a relentless pursuit of the success of our students,” he said.
During his address, Fox told employees CSI is seeing some challenges, including enrollment changes.
As of Thursday, CSI has a total headcount of 3,820 students for fall semester — about a 5 percent decline compared with the same time last year.
But high school dual credit enrollment, which makes up about half of the total headcount, often comes in later in the semester. CSI expects more than 7,000 students in total.
CSI is educating thinkers with broad skill sets, Fox said. “We’re training for jobs that do not yet exist.”
Students need to be able to understand world issues, recognize and understand cultural diversity, and have good communication skills, collaboration and creativity, he said.
Higher education must be affordable and accessible, Fox said, and students must complete a certificate or degree in a timely manner. In a broader sense, “higher education, in general, must change.”
But the spirit of progress brings contention, he said. “Here we begin another year — a mixture of progress and discontent.”
Despite the challenges, there’s a quality of life at CSI, Fox said, but it’s important not to become complacent. “If we are content with the quality of life status quo, there is little impetus to change.”
Fox shared some examples of quality of life at CSI, including:
- A 96 percent job placement rate for career and technical education programs.
- A successful mid-cycle accreditation visit by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities last school year.
- Athletic program accomplishments last school year, including every team with a collective GPA of 3.1 or higher and eight students who earned a 4.0.
- In June, the Idaho State Board of Education approved CSI’s first-ever bachelor’s degree offering: in advanced food technology. The program will likely start in fall 2019.
- More than 8,000 workforce development enrollments last school year.
- The CSI Foundation awarded $2.1 million in scholarships last school year and is aiming for $2.5 million this year.
- A cohort of 50 Latinos in Action students at Jerome and Gooding high schools are participating in a dual credit offering.
- Starting this fall, in-person classes will be offered for the first time at CSI’s Jerome Center. At CSI’s Gooding Center, the college is bringing back live instruction classes after a hiatus.
- CSI will host the Idaho Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit on Sept. 17, with more than 650 students registered.
- It was the third summer for a Bridge to Success program. It helps first-time, degree-seeking students get started with their college education and works with them until they graduate.
- A total of 124 students have participated and 86 percent have stayed at CSI. The program is now offered at the college’s off-campus centers, too.
- There was an 8 percent increase this summer, compared with last year, in the number of new students attending mandatory S.O.A.R. (Student Orientation, Advising & Registration) sessions.
- Since 2016, 123 students who were on academic probation have achieved good standing.
- CSI launched its first-ever veterans center on campus in February. It’s led by veterans advocacy coordinator Brian O’Rorke, who spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force.
- There’s a CARE team on campus to help address security concerns and other things they notice on campus. It meets weekly — but acts immediately if there’s a critical situation — and offers an avenue for people to report things online they’re concerned about.
- For a second year, a handful of high schoolers will participate on campus in CSI’s welding, drafting and autobody programs.
- This school year, Fox will accept applications from groups of faculty members for “innovation circle” grants to address projects related to health and wellness, and health insurance design.
- Gilbert’s Pantry, an on-campus food pantry for students, distributed 64 food boxes between January and May.
- CSI has a new “mama’s pod” in the Taylor Building to accommodate nursing mothers.
- Student Senate created its first-ever strategic plan.
- This summer, the Twin Falls Police Department dedicated a CSI-themed patrol vehicle. “(Police Chief Craig) Kingsbury said it won’t help you with a traffic ticket,” Fox said, “but it looks pretty cool.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Oh, I like her so much! So talented person! I want to read her prose! Unfortunately, we like more grief and mourn than happiness. But as a colleague of her I want to share my works also, read more about them and don't hesitate to write a feedback.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.