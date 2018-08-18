Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BOISE — Idaho high schoolers who earn a three or higher on an Advanced Placement exam will get college credit from all Idaho public colleges and universities.

The Idaho State Board of Education approved a policy this week during a meeting in Pocatello, the board announced Friday.

“This policy provides greater alignment on how credits will count at institutions across our state,” board president Linda Clark said in a statement.

For Advanced Placement exams, a score of three is considered equivalent of a “C” grade, while a five is the equivalent of an “A.”

Through the state’s Advanced Opportunities program, each student has $4,125 available to use from seventh through 12th grades toward covering the cost of dual credit classes and AP exams.

