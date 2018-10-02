Direct Admissions
TWIN FALLS — High school seniors will find out starting this week which in-state colleges and universities they’ve been automatically accepted to.

The Idaho State Board of Education announced Monday students can expect to receive a letter in the mail through the “Direct Admissions” initiative.

“High school seniors and their parents should be looking for an envelope with the State Board of Education logo in the top left corner,” ISBE college and career advising program manager Byron Yankey said in a statement.

“The envelope contains their acceptance letter, plus helpful information about picking the right college and field of study, along with a step-by-step guide to prepare for college while still in high school. We’ve also included information for students interested in pursuing one of Idaho’s career technical programs.”

High school seniors are automatically admitted at least six Idaho public colleges and universities, and can be accepted into all eight, depending on their academic performance. Students can submit college applications for free using Apply Idaho: nextsteps.idaho.gov.

Last year, 9,000 high school seniors — about 45 percent — used Apply Idaho to submit college applications to an average of 2.5 schools each.

In November, the ISBE will send a letter to parents of high school seniors, encouraging them to remind their child to apply to college.

