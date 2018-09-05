TWIN FALLS — High school seniors will know soon if they’ve been pre-accepted to Idaho colleges and universities.
In total, 22,000 students can expect to receive a postcard in the mail soon from the Idaho State Board of Education’s Direct Admissions program letting them know their college admissions letter will be on its way in late September.
“The postcard is also intended to remind students to start planning ahead because students will still need to apply before they are accepted either at a technical college or a university,” the state board said Tuesday in a statement.
It’s the fourth year of the state board’s Direct Admissions program. Students are accepted to schools based on their grade-point average and college entrance exam scores. Students will still need to submit an application for schools they’re interested in.
All students are admitted to six public colleges offering certificate or associate degree programs: Idaho State University’s College of Technology, Lewis-Clark State College, College of Eastern Idaho, College of Southern Idaho, College of Western Idaho and North Idaho College.
Students who meet or exceed a GPA and college entrance exam benchmark are also admitted to Boise State University, Idaho State University and University of Idaho. High school seniors will be able to apply to any Idaho college or university starting Oct. 1 using the Apply Idaho website: nextsteps.idaho.gov.
“The site is a great source of information for students and families to learn more about education opportunities,” state board college and career advising program manager Byron Yankey said in a statement. “Using Apply Idaho is free of charge and connects student to college and university staff to assist them as they plan for the future.”
Last year, 9,000 high school seniors used Apply Idaho to submit college applications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.