HAILEY — We saw 1,200 drones form a snowboarder and a bird at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. And three hundred shooting stars formed an American flag in the sky during Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2017.
Now, performing drones have arrived in Idaho and students are behind the controls.
Wood River Middle School students treated their classmates Friday to a drone performance choreographed to Christmas music.
Twenty-six seventh-graders in the school’s gifted and talented program have spent the past month in a pilot program offered by PCS Edventures, a STEM education company based in Boise.
The students learned to code the drones to perform in sync with the music. They had tutorials from a costume designer who outfits drones for entertainment shows. She taught them how to design simple costumes for their drones, taking into consideration how the weight of the costumes and their aerodynamics would affect the drones’ ability to fly.
“Drone designing is a new field. We exposed the kids to all the career choices that might be out there for them by having them rotate through all the different roles from coding to choreography,” said Erika Liebel, the curriculum designer for PCS. “I think they really enjoyed learning about engineering, basic coding and even aerodynamics, which challenged them with science to figure out things like how long the drones could stay in the air.”
The class also teaches the kids the importance of communication skills and leadership, she added.
“The kids learn that politics isn’t the only type of leadership. They learn that there are other forms of leadership, as well,” Liebel said. “One of the lessons focused on neurological conditions — the kids had to listen to music and draw what they were hearing. I didn’t think that would work, but the kids did wonderful.”
Finally, the big moment came when the kids flew the drones before their classmates during a winter dance held in the school cafeteria. Not everything worked perfectly, but the kids were enthused about their experience.
“It was cool to try new technology,” said Freya Colvill.
“It was fun testing the drones,” added Joselyn Mosqueda. “Every once in a while, one would crash into the wall, and that was pretty bad. But then we got a chance to figure out how to stop that from happening.”
Teacher Melanie Schrader said she hopes the pilot project can be extended to other classes and even other organizations outside the Blaine County School District. There has been talk, for instance, about a partnership with the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ educational outreach and with the Wood River Community YMCA, which offers a Power Scholars program every summer to keep kids from losing the skills they learn during school over the summer recess.
“It’s a great program in that it shows the kids that how they need to explore and test things and that it’s okay to fail sometimes as long as they’re willing to adapt and try something new,” she said.
