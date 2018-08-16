BOISE — Idaho has released the names of its top performing and underperforming schools.
The Idaho State Department of Education released the lists Wednesday. It’s the first time the state has used a new accountability system to gauge how public schools are doing.
It’s a requirement for states to have an accountability system under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced No Child Left Behind in 2015.
Idaho's system identifies schools that need support due to low student academic achievement, low or no growth in achievement, and for graduation rates less than 67 percent. It also recognizes schools for meeting goals and for top performance.
“The system identifies those schools most at risk so we can direct resources there and partner with local school leadership teams to identify specific supports and plan to improve,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement Wednesday. “We also want to highlight bright spots of performance on specific indicators to celebrate and to find places where strategies are yielding top performance in our schools.”
“Comprehensive Support and Improvement Underperforming” schools — in the underperforming and graduation categories — will receive three years of assistance from the state, including training for employees and help from an experienced school improvement leader.
The state will also give $6.3 million in improvement grants to underperforming schools that are part of the federal Title I-A program.
Schools will create an improvement plan to submit in January to the state and will work with a state team to monitor progress.
“The accountability system is designed to identify the schools where the biggest needs are, and now it is up to all of us to work proactively with local stakeholders on improvement plans,” Idaho State Board of Education president Linda Clark said in a statement. “This isn’t about taking a heavy-handed approach. It is about building partnerships and gaining local support and trust so that we can use these federal funds to really make a difference for the students and for these schools.”
In September, the state will name support and recognition schools based on performance of certain groups of students, such as in special education and those who are learning English. In December, the state will publish a revamped K-12 report card online.
Here’s a list of south-central Idaho schools identified by the state. For more data, visit sde.idaho.gov/assessment/accountability/index.html.
Comprehensive Support and Improvement Underperforming (CSI Up)
Schools are identified based on four academic measures and one school quality/student success measure.
- Wendell Middle School
- Gooding Middle School
- Shoshone Middle School
- Bridge Academy (Twin Falls)
- Heritage Academy (Jerome)
- High Desert High School (Shoshone)
- Magic Valley High School (Twin Falls)
Comprehensive Support and Improvement Graduation (CSI Grad)
The state looked at high schools’ three-year average graduation rates and identified any with a rate lower than 67 percent.
- Mt. Harrison Junior/Senior High School (Heyburn)
- Magic Valley High School (Twin Falls)
- Silver Creek High School (Hailey)
- Cassia Junior/Senior High School (Burley)
In a statement Wednesday from the Cassia County School District, officials write Cassia High is an alternative school. That’s true of all other Magic Valley campuses on the graduation rate list.
The school’s graduation rate was 37 percent three years ago, and has worked to increase it to 53 percent last school year, according to the statement. “Cassia High will use the additional support to continue its work toward student achievement and furthering its mission: No Excuses, Success Starts Here.”
Parents will be notified, the district wrote in the statement.
Top performing
Schools on this list are in the 90th percentile among all Idaho schools.
K-8 schools: English/language arts
- Albion Elementary School
- Sawtooth Elementary School (Twin Falls)
K-8 schools: Math
- Sawtooth Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Pillar Falls Elementary School (Twin Falls)
K-8 schools: English/language arts growth
- Albion Elementary School
- Ernest Hemingway STEAM School (Ketchum)
K-8 schools: Math growth
- Pillar Falls Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Paul Elementary School
K-8 schools: English language growth
- Hailey Elementary School
- Alturas Elementary School (Hailey)
- Summit Elementary School (Jerome)
- Lincoln Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Rock Creek Elementary School (Twin Falls)
K-8 schools: Engagement
- Ernest Hemingway STEAM School (Ketchum)
- Jefferson Elementary School (Jerome)
- Morningside Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Filer Elementary School
High schools: English language arts
- Kimberly High School
High schools: Graduation rate
- Carey School
High schools: English language growth
- Carey School
- Valley High School (Hazelton)
High schools: Advanced opportunities
- Oakley Junior/Senior High School
- Hagerman High School
Alternative high schools: English/language arts
- Silver Creek High School (Hailey)
Alternative high schools: Math
- Mt. Harrison Junior/Senior High School (Heyburn)
Goal makers
Over the next six years, the state wants to reduce by one-third the percentage of students who aren’t proficient academically, aren’t graduating or aren’t making progress toward English language proficiency.
Schools that reached the interim 2018 target are on this list.
English/language arts
- Wood River High School (Hailey)
- Carey School
- Silver Creek High School (Hailey)
- Hailey Elementary School
- Wood River Middle School (Hailey)
- Ernest Hemingway STEAM School (Ketchum)
- Camas County High School (Fairfield)
- Declo Senior High School
- Twin Falls High School
- Kimberly High School
- Murtaugh Schools
- Xavier Charter School (Twin Falls)
- Albion Elementary School
- Day Treatment Elementary (Minidoka County)
- Vera C. O’Leary Middle School (Twin Falls)
- Sawtooth Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Pillar Falls Elementary (Twin Falls)
- Rock Creek Elementary (Twin Falls)
- Twin Falls Virtual Schoolhouse
- Three Creek Elementary/Junior High School (Rogerson)
Math
- Dietrich School
- Murtaugh Schools
- Xavier Charter School (Twin Falls)
- Bellevue Elementary School
- Ernest Hemingway STEAM School (Ketchum)
- Hailey Elementary School
- Declo Junior High School
- Declo Elementary School
- Mountain View Elementary School (Burley)
- Oakley Elementary School
- Dworshak Elementary School (Burley)
- Albion Elementary School
- Paul Elementary School
- Vera C. O’Leary Middle School (Twin Falls)
- Morningside Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Sawtooth Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Pillar Falls Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Rock Creek Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Twin Falls Virtual Schoolhouse
- Three Creek Elementary/Junior High School (Rogerson)
Graduation rate
- Wood River High School (Hailey)
- Carey School
- Burley High School
- Oakley Junior/Senior High School
- Raft River Junior/Senior High School (Malta)
- Declo Senior High School
- Bliss School
- Valley High School (Hazelton)
- Shoshone High School
- Richfield School
- Minico High School
- Twin Falls High School
- Canyon Ridge High School
- Kimberly High School
- Murtaugh Schools
- North Valley Academy (Gooding)
English language growth
- Carey School
- Raft River Junior/Senior High School (Malta)
- Hagerman School
- Bliss School
- Valley School
- Dietrich School
- Richfield School
- Castleford School
- Bellevue Elementary School
- Ernest Hemingway STEAM School (Ketchum)
- Hailey Elementary School
- Alturas Elementary School (Hailey)
- Burley Junior High School
- White Pine Elementary School (Burley)
- Declo Elementary School
- Mountain View Elementary School (Burley)
- Raft River Elementary School (Malta)
- Oakley Elementary School
- Dworshak Elementary School (Burley)
- Gooding Elementary School
- Wendell Elementary School
- Horizon Elementary School (Jerome)
- Jefferson Elementary School (Jerome)
- Summit Elementary School (Jerome)
- Shoshone Elementary School
- Paul Elementary School
- Heyburn Elementary School
- Acequia Elementary School (Rupert)
- Rupert Elementary School
- Robert Stuart Middle School (Twin Falls)
- Oregon Trail Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- I.B. Perrine Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Morningside Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Harrison Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Bickel Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Lincoln Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Rock Creek Elementary School (Twin Falls)
- Popplewell Elementary School (Buhl)
- Filer Elementary School
- Hollister Elementary School
- Filer Intermediate School
- Kimberly Elementary School
- Hansen Elementary School
