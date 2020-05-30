‘Hearsay within hearsay:’ Legislature’s attorney fires back at Ybarra

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — Court filings from Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and her legislative aide — chronicling a split between Ybarra and fellow Republicans in the Legislature — came under counterattack this week.

An attorney for the Legislature said the statements are filled with hearsay, and should be thrown out.

The motion represents the latest volley in an escalating legal battle between Ybarra, the Legislature and her State Board of Education colleagues. Ybarra sued the Legislature and the State Board last month, seeking to block a law transferring 18 employees and $2.7 million from Ybarra’s State Department of Education to the State Board.

The Idaho Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on June 5.

The question before the court centers on constitutional matters — and whether the state superintendent or the State Board drives education policy in Idaho. But the dispute has taken a personal tone.