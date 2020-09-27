Health and Welfare: School-by-school coronavirus reports could come soon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The state could provide coronavirus case numbers by school within “a short period of time,” a Department of Health and Welfare official said Wednesday.

For now, a statewide breakdown isn’t available to parents or teachers — and the existing data varies widely from school district to school district. For example, the Boise School District posts school-by-school data on its website. When the Kuna School District reported its first cases of the year, it provided school-level data to parents. But the neighboring West Ada School District, Idaho’s largest district, does not plan to release data about cases involving its 40,000 students, the Idaho Statesman reported Saturday.

While student privacy is one concern — and the reason West Ada says it is balking at releasing data — Health and Welfare says it is also facing logistical challenges.

When the state receives a positive coronavirus test result, the file includes a permanent address.

That allows the state to break out case data for long-term care facilities. Since June, Health and Welfare has issued a weekly report on cases and deaths in long-term facilities.