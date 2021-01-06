Health and Welfare: K-12 schools account for more than 4,800 coronavirus cases

BOISE — At least 4,800 coronavirus cases can be traced to Idaho’s K-12 schools.

That’s the bottom line from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which has tallied K-12 cases since the start of the current school year.

That cumulative total — at least 4,818 cases, involving students, teachers and staff — is significantly higher than the weekly totals Health and Welfare has released since October. Using those weekly reports, Idaho Education News in December pegged the number of K-12 cases at slightly more than 3,300, based on the totals from the weekly Health and Welfare reports.

Why the discrepancy?

The weekly reports are a snapshot, Health and Welfare told Idaho Education News Monday. Not every school reports its case numbers weekly; some report to the state on a monthly basis, while others have no set reporting schedule. When Health and Welfare gets these late-arriving numbers, the agency adds them to the running total for the school year.

The running total is more accurate, Health and Welfare says — but also much higher.