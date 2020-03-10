Hansen extends plant facilities levy for schools

HANSEN — Voters approved Hansen School District’s five-year plant facility levy worth $200,000 a year on Tuesday.
The measure received 57.14% approval, and 273 people voted. Plant facilities levies require 55% approval.
The district will use the money to maintain, repair and improve school facilities and grounds, including renovations at the elementary school.
Residents will pay $120 per $100,000 of property value.
Approval preempts the district’s current five-year, $100,000 plant facilities levy from 2016, which would have remained on the books through 2021.
Election results are not official.