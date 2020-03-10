Hansen extends plant facilities levy for schools
Hansen extends plant facilities levy for schools

The public casts their vote

Calvin Davis and Mary Castro check in before casting their ballots Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

HANSEN — Voters approved Hansen School District’s five-year plant facility levy worth $200,000 a year on Tuesday.

The measure received 57.14% approval, and 273 people voted. Plant facilities levies require 55% approval.

The district will use the money to maintain, repair and improve school facilities and grounds, including renovations at the elementary school.

Residents will pay $120 per $100,000 of property value.

Approval preempts the district’s current five-year, $100,000 plant facilities levy from 2016, which would have remained on the books through 2021.

Election results are not official. 

